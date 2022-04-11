LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.59 6.83 16.36 14.46 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.76 6.93 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.45 6.83 16.21 14.31 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.89 7.03 16.56 14.56 
United Farmers Red Oak7.46 6.68 16.01 14.06 
United Farmers Creston 7.39 6.65 15.71 14.01 
United Farmers Essex 7.31 6.68 15.96 14.01 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.39 6.81 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.10 6.68 15.80 14.11 
Gavilon/Creston7.40 6.73 15.80 14.21 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.41 6.80 16.13 14.36 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.39 6.88 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.20 6.58 16.00 14.05 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.76 6.91 16.33 14.56 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.72 6.88 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.35 14.50 
Poet Energy, Corning7.49 6.86 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.39 6.84 15.96 14.16 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.26 6.63 15.91 14.14 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.34 6.76 15.83 14.11 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.