LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.12 7.15 16.93 14.81 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.24 7.25 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.93 7.15 16.73 14.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.37 7.35 17.08 14.91 
United Farmers Red Oak7.94 7.00 16.58 14.41 
United Farmers Creston 7.87 6.97 16.23 14.36 
United Farmers Essex 7.83 7.00 16.48 14.36 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.98 7.10 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.58 7.00 16.40 14.46 
Gavilon/Creston7.88 7.05 16.45 14.51 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.91 7.14 16.73 14.71 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.87 7.20 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.69 6.89 16.53 14.41 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.99 7.10 16.30 14.62 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.20 7.20 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.93 14.91 
Poet Energy, Corning7.977.18 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.87 7.16 16.48 14.51 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.79 6.95 16.43 14.49 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.84 7.08 16.35 14.46 

