|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.39
|6.64
|15.84
|14.00
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.56
|6.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.25
|6.64
|15.69
|13.85
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.69
|6.84
|16.04
|14.10
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.24
|6.49
|15.49
|13.60
|United Farmers Creston
|7.19
|6.46
|15.24
|13.55
|United Farmers Essex
|7.11
|6.49
|15.44
|13.55
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.15
|6.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.89
|6.48
|15.27
|13.64
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.24
|6.53
|15.22
|13.74
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.17
|6.60
|15.57
|13.89
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.19
|6.69
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|6.34
|XXX
|13.61
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.37
|6.63
|15.32
|13.67
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.47
|6.69
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.84
|14.04
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.27
|6.67
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.14
|6.65
|15.44
|13.70
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.06
|6.44
|15.39
|13.68
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.12
|6.57
|15.31
|13.65
Cash Grain Bids Mon. April 4, 2022
Morgan Martin
