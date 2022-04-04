LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.39 6.64 15.84 14.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.56 6.74 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.25 6.64 15.69 13.85 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.69 6.84 16.04 14.10 
United Farmers Red Oak7.24 6.49 15.49 13.60 
United Farmers Creston 7.19 6.46 15.24 13.55 
United Farmers Essex 7.11 6.49 15.44 13.55 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.15 6.62 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.89 6.48 15.27 13.64 
Gavilon/Creston7.24 6.53 15.22 13.74 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.17 6.60 15.57 13.89 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.19 6.69 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX6.34 XXX 13.61 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.37 6.63 15.32 13.67 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.47 6.69 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.84 14.04 
Poet Energy, Corning7.27 6.67 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.14 6.65 15.44 13.70 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.06 6.44 15.39 13.68 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.12 6.57 15.31 13.65 

