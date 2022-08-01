LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.92 5.75 14.71 13.71 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.17 5.85 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.04 5.75 14.76 13.61 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.07 5.95 15.06 13.96 
United Farmers Red Oak6.97 5.70 14.56 13.36 
United Farmers Creston 7.10 5.67 14.41 13.31 
United Farmers Essex 6.87 5.68 14.46 13.31 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.01 6.20 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.97 5.70 14.46 13.34 
Gavilon/Creston6.97 5.80 13.96 13.41 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.12 5.78 14.46 13.56 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.22 5.80 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.49 XXX 13.30 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.31 5.95 15.24 14.32 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.07 5.85 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.86 13.86 
Poet Energy, Corning6.87 5.88 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.57 5.76 14.16 13.36 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.62 5.60 14.46 13.36 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.74 5.68 14.41 13.88 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.