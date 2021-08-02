LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.445.2913.5313.13
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.47 5.54XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.295.27XXX12.94
Kansas City/Bartlett6.595.44XXX 13.28
United Farmers Red Oak6.295.2214.0412.94
United Farmers Creston 6.265.1913.9312.94 
United Farmers Essex 6.19 5.2214.04 12.94 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.395.59 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.195.2913.99 12.94
Gavilon/Creston6.295.2913.84 12.94
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.245.31 13.6912.99
Green Plains Shenandoah6.24 5.36XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.135.0913.43 12.93 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.295.3913.5413.08
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.43 5.39 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.16-6.42XXX 13.83-14.09XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.14 13.14
Poet Energy, Corning6.545.39XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.325.32XXX12.98
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.045.06 13.54 12.82
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.295.2814.0012.94 

