|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.44
|5.29
|13.53
|13.13
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.47
|5.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.29
|5.27
|XXX
|12.94
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.59
|5.44
|XXX
|13.28
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.29
|5.22
|14.04
|12.94
|United Farmers Creston
|6.26
|5.19
|13.93
|12.94
|United Farmers Essex
|6.19
|5.22
|14.04
|12.94
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.39
|5.59
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.19
|5.29
|13.99
|12.94
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.29
|5.29
|13.84
|12.94
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.24
|5.31
|13.69
|12.99
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.24
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.13
|5.09
|13.43
|12.93
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.29
|5.39
|13.54
|13.08
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.43
|5.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.16-6.42
|XXX
|13.83-14.09
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.14
|13.14
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.54
|5.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.32
|5.32
|XXX
|12.98
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.04
|5.06
|13.54
|12.82
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.29
|5.28
|14.00
|12.94
Cash Grain Bids Mon Aug 2, 2021
Morgan Martin
