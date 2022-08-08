|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.98
|5.95
|14.65
|13.83
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.19
|6.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.06
|5.98
|14.55
|13.69
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.83
|5.55
|15.00
|12.86
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.99
|5.84
|14.40
|13.54
|United Farmers Creston
|7.02
|5.81
|14.10
|13.49
|United Farmers Essex
|6.89
|5.78
|14.30
|13.49
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.13
|6.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.85
|5,85
|14.32
|13.50
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.10
|5.95
|14.00
|13.64
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.04
|5.75
|14.20
|13.50
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.09
|5.92
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|XX
|XX
|XX
|XX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.09
|5.65
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.75
|XXX
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.83
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.58
|5.77
|14.10
|13.30
Cash Grain Bids Mon, Aug. 8, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
- Northwest Missouri man killed, another injured in Minnesota crash
- Family, law enforcement seek info on missing person
- Glenwood woman booked on no contact order
- Shenandoah man arrested for domestic assault
- NW Missouri educator crowned Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo for 2022
- Corning man arrested on Page County charges
- Clarinda man arrested on multiple warrants
- Sherry (Monson) Baylor Hafelfinger, 48 of Shenandoah
- Michael J. Mattina, 54, of Essex, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
Anniversaries
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 10