LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.985.9514.6513.83 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.196.16XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.065.9814.5513.69 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.835.55 15.0012.86
United Farmers Red Oak6.99 5.8414.4013.54 
United Farmers Creston 7.025.8114.1013.49 
United Farmers Essex 6.89
5.7814.30
13.49
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.13 6.01XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.855,8514.32 13.50
Gavilon/Creston7.105.9514.0013.64
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.04 5.7514.2013.50
Green Plains Shenandoah7.095.92XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX XXXXXX XXX
Heartland Coop/Council BluffsXXXXXXXX
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.095.65XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.75XXX
Poet Energy, Corning6.835.71XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.585.7714.1013.30

