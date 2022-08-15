LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.12 5.93 14.72 13.77 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.17 6.03 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.07 5.93 14.47 13.72 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 5.93 14.52 13.47 
United Farmers Creston 6.85 5.90 14.37 13.42 
United Farmers Essex 6.82 5.91 14.42 13.42 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig  XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.87 5.88 14.27 13.42 
Gavilon/Creston6.82 6.08 14.12 13.62 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.97 5.98 14.32 13.62
Green Plains Shenandoah7.27 5.98 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.68 XXX 13.36 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.30 6.20 14.99 14.26 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.17 6.03 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.87 13.92 
Poet Energy, Corning7.02 6.08 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.77 5.98 14.22 13.42 

