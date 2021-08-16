LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.15 5.39 13.48 13.28 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.25 5.49 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.10 5.37 XXX13.08 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.00 5.54 XXX 13.43 
United Farmers Red Oak6.20 5.35 13.58 13.13 
United Farmers Creston 6.17 5.34 13.38 13.08 
United Farmers Essex 6.20 5.35 13.58 13.08 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.35 5.29 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.25 5.40 13.63 13.08 
Gavilon/Creston6.20 5.40 13.58 13.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.20 5.42 13.38 13.13 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.40 5.46 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.135.2313.4513.05
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.35 5.49 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.18-6.28 XXX 13.19-13.80 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.83 13.33 
Poet Energy, Corning6.20 5.51 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.20 5.42 13.73 13.13 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.95 5.16 13.18 12.96 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.25 5.38 13.54 13.08 

