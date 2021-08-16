|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.15
|5.39
|13.48
|13.28
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.25
|5.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.10
|5.37
|XXX
|13.08
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.00
|5.54
|XXX
|13.43
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.20
|5.35
|13.58
|13.13
|United Farmers Creston
|6.17
|5.34
|13.38
|13.08
|United Farmers Essex
|6.20
|5.35
|13.58
|13.08
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.35
|5.29
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.25
|5.40
|13.63
|13.08
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.20
|5.40
|13.58
|13.08
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.20
|5.42
|13.38
|13.13
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.40
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.13
|5.23
|13.45
|13.05
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.35
|5.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.18-6.28
|XXX
|13.19-13.80
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.83
|13.33
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.20
|5.51
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.20
|5.42
|13.73
|13.13
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.95
|5.16
|13.18
|12.96
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.25
|5.38
|13.54
|13.08
Cash Grain Bids Mon. August 16, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- John R. Carlson, 66, of rural Essex, Iowa
- A Clarinda woman faces drug and public intoxication charges
- Red Oak woman arrested on two charges
- Accident near Shenandoah injures 1
- Shenandoah native in serious condition after accident in Maryville
- Shenandoah man arrested following Saturday morning pursuit
- Missouri man arrested on Fremont County drug charges
- Arrest made in Shen vehicle theft
- Adams County traffic stop results in arrest
- KMAland departments battle Shen house fire
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
Anniversaries
-
Aug 16