|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.98
|5.05
|12.73
|12.53
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.18
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.63
|5.04
|XXX
|12.33
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.03
|5.20
|XXX
|12.73
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.93
|5.02
|12.73
|12.38
|United Farmers Creston
|5.90
|5.01
|12.63
|12.33
|United Farmers Essex
|5.93
|5.02
|12.73
|12.33
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.98
|4.95
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.93
|5.06
|12.73
|12.33
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.48
|5.11
|12.43
|12.33
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.93
|5.08
|12.63
|12.43
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.08
|5.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.84
|4.89
|12.84
|12.44
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.10
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.13
|XXX
|12.90
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.92
|12.57
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.58
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.93
|5.08
|12.78
|12.38
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.68
|4.83
|12.43
|12.21
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.93
|5.05
|12.64
|12.33
Cash Grain Bids Mon. August 23, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Prayers for Grace bring Shenandoah residents together
- Teen driver hurt in Fremont County wreck
- Shen PD reports two overnight arrests
- Shen residents booked in Mills County drug bust
- Shenandoah woman booked for assault
- Mishandling of funds revealed in Red Oak FFA audit
- Shenandoah mourns Don Everly's passing
- Clarinda prisoner dies
- Dennie "Dee" Saner, 80 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Sidney woman booked on Page County warrant
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
Anniversaries
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25