LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.98 5.05 12.73 12.53 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.18 5.16 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.63 5.04 XXX12.33 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.03 5.20 XXX 12.73 
United Farmers Red Oak5.93 5.02 12.73 12.38 
United Farmers Creston 5.90 5.01 12.63 12.33 
United Farmers Essex 5.93 5.02 12.73 12.33 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.98 4.95 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.93 5.06 12.73 12.33 
Gavilon/Creston5.48 5.11 12.43 12.33 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.93 5.08 12.63 12.43 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.08 5.13 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.84 4.89 12.84 12.44 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.10 5.16 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.13 XXX 12.90 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.92 12.57 
Poet Energy, Corning5.58 5.17 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.93 5.08 12.78 12.38 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.68 4.83 12.43 12.21 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.93 5.05 12.64 12.33 

