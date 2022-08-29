LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.39 6.53 14.38 14.08 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.79 6.65 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.09 6.48 13.88 13.98 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.53 6.48 14.78 13.73 
United Farmers Creston 7.46 6.45 14.63 13.68 
United Farmers Essex 7.43 6.46 14.68 13.68 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.49 6.73 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.33 6.43 14.38 13.68 
Gavilon/Creston7.48 6.68 14.38 13.88 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.58 6.55 14.38 13.88 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.68 6.63 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 6.23 XXX 13.61 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.59 6.44 15.06 14.33 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.63 6.58 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.12 14.17 
Poet Energy, Corning7.70 6.68 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.34 6.53 14.48 13.68 

