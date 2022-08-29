|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.39
|6.53
|14.38
|14.08
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.79
|6.65
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.09
|6.48
|13.88
|13.98
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.53
|6.48
|14.78
|13.73
|United Farmers Creston
|7.46
|6.45
|14.63
|13.68
|United Farmers Essex
|7.43
|6.46
|14.68
|13.68
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.49
|6.73
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.33
|6.43
|14.38
|13.68
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.48
|6.68
|14.38
|13.88
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.58
|6.55
|14.38
|13.88
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.68
|6.63
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|6.23
|XXX
|13.61
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.59
|6.44
|15.06
|14.33
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.63
|6.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.12
|14.17
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.70
|6.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.34
|6.53
|14.48
|13.68
Cash Grain Bids Mon. August 29, 2022
Morgan Martin
