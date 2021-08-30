LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.80 5.13 12.73 12.68 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.05 5.23 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.65 5.11 XXX12.43 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.60 5.28 XXX 12.83 
United Farmers Red Oak5.78 5.09 12.78 12.48 
United Farmers Creston 5.75 5.08 12.63 12.43 
United Farmers Essex 5.78 5.09 12.78 12.43 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.90 5.03 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.78 5.13 12.68 12.43 
Gavilon/Creston5.40 5.18 12.53 12.43 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.83 5.15 12.76 12.53 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.09 5.20 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.94 4.99 12.63 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.02 5.23 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.23 XXX 13.23 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.03 12.68 
Poet Energy, Corning5.40 5.25 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.83 5.16 12.88 12.48 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.55 4.90 12.53 12.31 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.88 5.13 12.69 12.43 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.