|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.30
|5.24
|13.45
|12.90
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.32
|5.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.10
|5.22
|XXX
|12.70
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.40
|5.39
|13.05
|13.05
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.20
|5.20
|13.65
|12.75
|United Farmers Creston
|6.12
|5.19
|13.55
|12.70
|United Farmers Essex
|6.10
|5.20
|13.65
|12.70
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.25
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.11
|5.30
|13.51
|12.76
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.21
|5.25
|13.46
|12.71
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.16
|5.27
|13.16
|12.76
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.15
|5.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.05
|5.02
|13.25
|12.75
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.32
|5.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.25-6.37
|XXX
|13.36-13.91
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.84
|12.94
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.30
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.23
|5.27
|13.55
|12.75
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.95
|5.01
|13.30
|12.58
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.18
|5.23
|13.76
|12.70
Cash Grain Bids Mon. August 9, 2021
Morgan Martin
