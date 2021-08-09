LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.30 5.24 13.45 12.90 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.32 5.34 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.10 5.22 XXX12.70 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.40 5.39 13.05 13.05 
United Farmers Red Oak6.20 5.20 13.65 12.75 
United Farmers Creston 6.12 5.19 13.55 12.70 
United Farmers Essex 6.10 5.20 13.65 12.70 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.25 5.14 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.11 5.30 13.51 12.76 
Gavilon/Creston6.21 5.25 13.46 12.71 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.16 5.27 13.16 12.76 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.15 5.31 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.05 5.02 13.25 12.75 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.32 5.34 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.25-6.37 XXX 13.36-13.91 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.84 12.94 
Poet Energy, Corning6.30 5.36 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.23 5.27 13.55 12.75 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.95 5.01 13.30 12.58 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.18 5.23 13.76 12.70 

