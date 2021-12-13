LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.91 12.34 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.90 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.75 12.29 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.10 12.59 
United Farmers Red Oak5.53 12.24 
United Farmers Creston 5.50 12.04 
United Farmers Essex 5.53 12.14 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.85 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.55 12.07 
Gavilon/Creston5.52 12.15 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.71 12.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.75 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.45 12.09 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.95 12.65 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.87 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.95 12.64-12.87 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.64 
Poet Energy, Corning5.75 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.65 12.04 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.43 11.89 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.61 12.09 

