|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.18
|11.47
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.25
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.08
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.28
|11.64
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.09
|11.25
|United Farmers Creston
|4.09
|11.25
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.97
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.05
|11.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.12
|11.20
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.12
|11.32
|Green Plains Essex
|3.98
|11.19
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.89
|11.17
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.16
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.86
|10.98
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.14
|11.46
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.24
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.14-4.24
|11.37-11.40
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.49
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.06
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.14
|11.24
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.86
|10.94
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.03
|11.19
