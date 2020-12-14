LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.18 11.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.25 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.08 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.28 11.64 
United Farmers Red Oak4.09 11.25 
United Farmers Creston 4.09 11.25 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.97 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.05 11.20 
Gavilon/Creston4.12 11.20 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.12 11.32 
Green Plains Essex3.98 11.19 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.89 11.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.16 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.86 10.98 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.14 11.46 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.24 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.14-4.24 11.37-11.40 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.49 
Poet Energy, Corning4.06 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.14 11.24 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.86 10.94 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.03 11.19 

