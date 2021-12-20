|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.94
|12.97
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.00
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.81
|12.87
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.16
|13.07
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.64
|12.72
|United Farmers Creston
|5.61
|12.52
|United Farmers Essex
|5.64
|12.62
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.96
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.61
|12.57
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.71
|12.62
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.79
|12.77
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.81
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.51
|12.57
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.02
|12.82
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.93
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.02
|12.40-12.70
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.04
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.71
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.71
|12.52
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.53
|12.42
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.67
|12.57
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Dec. 20, 2021
Morgan Martin
