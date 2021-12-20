LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.94 12.97 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.00  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.81 12.87 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.16 13.07 
United Farmers Red Oak5.64 12.72 
United Farmers Creston 5.61 12.52 
United Farmers Essex 5.64 12.62 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.96 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.61 12.57 
Gavilon/Creston5.71 12.62 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.79 12.77 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.81 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.51 12.57 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.02 12.82 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.93 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.02 12.40-12.70 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.04 
Poet Energy, Corning5.71 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.71 12.52 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.53 12.42 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.67 12.57 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.