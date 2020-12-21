|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.30
|12.21
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.38
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.27
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.46
|12.28
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.25
|11.98
|United Farmers Creston
|4.28
|11.88
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.10
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.24
|11.93
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.27
|11.93
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.27
|12.03
|Green Plains Essex
|4.13
|11.91
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.04
|11.89
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.31
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.96
|11.60
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.38
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.20
|11.67
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.23
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.22
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.30
|11.98
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.02
|11.73
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.17
|11.75
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Dec. 21, 2020
Morgan Martin
