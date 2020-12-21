LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett   4.30 12.21
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  4.38XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 4.27XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett 4.46 12.28
United Farmers Red Oak 4.25 11.98
United Farmers Creston  4.28 11.88
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 4.10XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah 4.24 11.93
Gavilon/Creston 4.27 11.93
Gavilon/Nebraska City 4.27 12.03
Green Plains Essex 4.13 11.91
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins  4.04 11.89
Green Plains Shenandoah 4.31XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda 3.96 11.60
Cargill/Council Bluffs n/a n/a
SIRE/Council Bluffs 4.38XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 4.20 11.67
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX  12.23
Poet Energy, Corning 4.22XXX 
Scoular/Hancock 4.30 11.98
Craig Grain/Craig MO 4.02 11.73
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene 4.17 11.75

