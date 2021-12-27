LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.1813.67
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.18 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.0213.53
Kansas City/Bartlett6.43 13.77 
United Farmers Red Oak5.9013.41
United Farmers Creston 5.8713.28
United Farmers Essex 5.9013.36
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.15XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.9213.33 
Gavilon/Creston5.9513.27
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.0313.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.05XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.1413.62
Heartland Coop/Council BluffsXXXXXX
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.17XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.62-5.7912.83-13.09
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.76
Poet Energy, Corning5.85XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.0213.32
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.7713.14 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.9113.28 

