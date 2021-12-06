LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.89 12.46 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.89  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.66 12.47 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.08 12.76 
United Farmers Red Oak5.47 12.42 
United Farmers Creston 5.40 12.22 
United Farmers Essex 5.47 12.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.78 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.54 12.22 
Gavilon/Creston5.54 12.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.66 12.42 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.74 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.43 12.26 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.86 12.64 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.84 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.89 12.77 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.71 
Poet Energy, Corning5.73 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.63 12.21 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.42 12.07 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.56 12.27 

