LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.17 11.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.22 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.05 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.28 11.53 
United Farmers Red Oak4.07 11.14 
United Farmers Creston 4.08 11.04 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.95 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.02 11.07 
Gavilon/Creston4.06 11.07 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.04 11.17 
Green Plains Essex3.98 11.08 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.89 10.98 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.18 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.6910.79 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.14 11.35 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.24 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.07-4.17 11.40-11.43 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.38
Poet Energy, Corning4.06 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.14 11.13 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.86 10.83 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.00 11.08 

