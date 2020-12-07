|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.17
|11.32
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.22
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.05
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.28
|11.53
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.07
|11.14
|United Farmers Creston
|4.08
|11.04
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.95
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.02
|11.07
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.06
|11.07
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.04
|11.17
|Green Plains Essex
|3.98
|11.08
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.89
|10.98
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.18
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.69
|10.79
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.14
|11.35
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.24
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.07-4.17
|11.40-11.43
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.38
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.06
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.14
|11.13
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.86
|10.83
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.00
|11.08
