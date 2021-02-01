LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.32 13.43 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.35 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.39 13.55 
United Farmers Red Oak5.26 13.20
United Farmers Creston 5.26 13.10 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.19 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.26 13.21 
Gavilon/Creston5.24 13.41 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.30 13.26 
Green Plains Essex5.27 13.14 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.19 0.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.33 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.10 13.06 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.49 13.65 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.32 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.22-5.33 13.40-13.50  
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.45 
Poet Energy, Corning5.31 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.32 13.25 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.06 13.03 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.18 13.20 

