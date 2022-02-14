LocationNew Crop - CornOld Crop - CornNew Crop - BeansOld Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.63 6.46 13.92 15.45 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.79 6.49 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.63 6.41 13.8815.30 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.83 6.66 XXX 15.70 
United Farmers Red Oak5.58 6.32 13.73 15.25 
United Farmers Creston 5.55 6.28 13.68 15.05 
United Farmers Essex 5.58 6.30 13.68 15.20 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.59 6.39 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.63 6.36 13.78 15.28 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 6.28 13.7815.15 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.636.41 13.9315.32 
Green Plains ShenandoahXXX 6.45 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.50 6.25 13.7715.34
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.74 6.41 14.04 15.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.68 6.38 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.07 15.50 
Poet Energy, Corning5.66 6.34 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.68 6.39 13.72 15.30 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.45 6.20 13.73 15.15 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.58 6.28 13.73 15.20 

