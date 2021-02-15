|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.26
|13.60
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.23
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.21
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.31
|13.72
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.18
|13.30
|United Farmers Creston
|5.18
|13.25
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.04
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.20
|13.27
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.14
|13.52
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.20
|13.35
|Green Plains Essex
|5.15
|13.21
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.07
|13.22
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.21
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.04
|13.12
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.38
|13.72
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.20
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.18-5.22
|13.48-13.57
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.57
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.23
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.22
|13.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.95
|13.10
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.08
|13.27
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Feb. 15, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Makyia Fritz, 2, of New Market, Iowa
- Winning lottery ticket sold in Fremont County
- Steve Jones, 59, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Probation violation leads to Page County arrest
- Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
- Page County wreck injures 1
- Essex man arrested for OWI in Red Oak
- Vera Fastenau, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Leonard "Nard" Sandholm, 68, of Stanton, Iowa
- Dale D. Bayless, 67 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17