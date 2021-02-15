LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.26 13.60 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.23 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.21 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.31 13.72 
United Farmers Red Oak5.18 13.30 
United Farmers Creston 5.18 13.25 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.04 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.20 13.27 
Gavilon/Creston5.14 13.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.20 13.35 
Green Plains Essex5.15 13.21 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.07 13.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.21 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.04 13.12 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.3813.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.20 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.18-5.22 13.48-13.57 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.57 
Poet Energy, Corning5.23 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.22 13.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.95 13.10 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.08 13.27 

