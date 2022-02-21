|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.42
|5.63
|15.71
|14.14
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.47
|5.79
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.39
|5.63
|15.62
|14.09
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.64
|5.83
|16.01
|14.34
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.30
|5.58
|15.57
|13.94
|United Farmers Creston
|6.26
|5.55
|15.37
|13.89
|United Farmers Essex
|6.28
|5.58
|15.52
|13.89
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.37
|5.60
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.35
|5.63
|15.66
|13.99
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.27
|XXX
|15.47
|13.99
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.40
|5.63
|15.64
|14.14
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.43
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.24
|5.49
|15.65
|13.98
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.45
|5.77
|15.72
|14.24
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.36
|5.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
15.81
|14.28
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.34
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.35
|5.68
|15.61
|13.94
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.18
|5.45
|15.47
|13.94
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.26
|5.58
|15.52
|13.94
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Feb. 21, 2022
Morgan Martin
