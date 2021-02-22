LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.38 13.70 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.35 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.33 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.43 13.87 
United Farmers Red Oak5.32 13.49
United Farmers Creston 5.31 13.44 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.08 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.31 13.43 
Gavilon/Creston5.33 13.73 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.33 13.53 
Green Plains Essex5.29 13.33 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.21 13.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.35 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.12 13.25 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.51 13.83 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.33XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.22-5.26 13.53-13.77 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.83 
Poet Energy, Corning5.33 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.34 13.47 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.07 13.22
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.23 13.38 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.