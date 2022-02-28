|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.79
|5.72
|16.17
|13.91
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.84
|5.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.79
|5.72
|16.02
|13.81
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.96
|5.92
|16.37
|14.06
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.62
|5.67
|15.92
|13.66
|United Farmers Creston
|6.58
|5.64
|15.67
|13.61
|United Farmers Essex
|6.60
|5.67
|15.85
|13.61
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.78
|5.72
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.66
|5.72
|15.92
|13.71
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.70
|XXX
|15.92
|13.71
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.73
|5.72
|16.07
|13.86
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.71
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.45
|5.45
|15.81
|13.57
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.42
|5.54
|15.40
|13.65
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.71
|5.77
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.31
|14.00
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.65
|5.72
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.71
|5.77
|16.04
|13.66
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.59
|5.54
|15.88
|13.66
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.58
|5.62
|15.72
|13.56
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Feb. 28, 2022
Morgan Martin
