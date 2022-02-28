LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.79 5.72 16.17 13.91 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.84 5.85 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.79 5.72 16.02 13.81 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.96 5.92 16.37 14.06 
United Farmers Red Oak6.62 5.67 15.92 13.66 
United Farmers Creston 6.58 5.64 15.67 13.61 
United Farmers Essex 6.60 5.67 15.85 13.61 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.78 5.72 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.66 5.72 15.92 13.71 
Gavilon/Creston6.70 XXX 15.92 13.71 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.73 5.72  16.07 13.86 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.71 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.45 5.45 15.81 13.57 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.42 5.54 15.40 13.65 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.71 5.77 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.31 14.00 
Poet Energy, Corning6.65 5.72 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.71 5.77 16.04 13.66 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.59 5.54 15.88 13.66 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.58 5.62 15.72 13.56 

