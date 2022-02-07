|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.28
|15.62
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.30
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.20
|15.42
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.45
|15.90
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.14
|15.42
|United Farmers Creston
|6.09
|15.22
|United Farmers Essex
|6.11
|15.37
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.20
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.15
|15.46
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.12
|15.27
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.22
|15.47
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.24
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.05
|15.49
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.16
|15.26
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.23
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.15
|15.25-15.38
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.66
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.15
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.21
|15.42
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.03
|15.32
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.04
|15.32
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Feb. 7, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shenandoah man booked on drug charges
- Shen native, America drummer Wil Leacox passes
- Mulholland Grocery fire probe set
- Red Oak man booked on Mills County warrant
- No contact order violations leads to Mills County arrest
- Jim Ripley, 79, of College Springs, Iowa
- Red Oak suspect jailed for eluding
- Irwin selected as Underwood superintendent
- IGHSAU releases 1A, 2A, 3A regional basketball pairings
- Iowa State Fair receives $1 million contribution for new facility
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
Anniversaries
-
Feb 8