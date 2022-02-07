LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.28 15.62 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.30  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.20 15.42 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.45 15.90 
United Farmers Red Oak6.14 15.42 
United Farmers Creston 6.09 15.22 
United Farmers Essex 6.11 15.37 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.20 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.15 15.46 
Gavilon/Creston6.12 15.27 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.22 15.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.24 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.05 15.49 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.16 15.26 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.23 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.15 15.25-15.38 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.66 
Poet Energy, Corning6.15 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.21 15.42 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.03 15.32 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.04 15.32 

