LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.4713.71 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.48 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.46 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.49 13.78 
United Farmers Red Oak5.4113.43 
United Farmers Creston 5.4113.33 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.29XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.4413.43 
Gavilon/Creston5.3813.63 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.4413.48 
Green Plains Essex5.4213.37 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.3413.38 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.48XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda  
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.6313.87 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.45XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.28-5.3213.40-13.46
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.72
Poet Energy, Corning5.44XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.4813.53 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.2013.26 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.3413.43 

