LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.00 13.85 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.00  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.87 13.65 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.15 14.00 
United Farmers Red Oak5.82 13.55 
United Farmers Creston 5.80 13.40 
United Farmers Essex 5.78 13.50 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.00 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.76 13.53 
Gavilon/Creston5.76 13.43 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.87 13.58 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.86 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.69 13.59 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.07 13.95 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.00 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.06-6.07 13.55-14.05 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.79 
Poet Energy, Corning5.72 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.87 13.55 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.62 13.30 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.76 13.40 

