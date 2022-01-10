|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.00
|13.85
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.00
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.87
|13.65
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.15
|14.00
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.82
|13.55
|United Farmers Creston
|5.80
|13.40
|United Farmers Essex
|5.78
|13.50
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.00
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.76
|13.53
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.76
|13.43
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.87
|13.58
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.86
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.69
|13.59
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.07
|13.95
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.00
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.06-6.07
|13.55-14.05
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.79
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.72
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.87
|13.55
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.62
|13.30
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.76
|13.40
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Jan. 10, 2022
Morgan Martin
