|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.77
|13.47
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.82
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.76
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.91
|13.56
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.72
|13.28
|United Farmers Creston
|4.74
|13.18
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.83
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.81
|13.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.74
|13.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.76
|13.32
|Green Plains Essex
|4.77
|13.18
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.62
|13.16
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.86
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.56
|13.15
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.92
|13.72
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.84
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.79-4.86
|13.48-13.54
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.52
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.74
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.76
|13.26
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.57
|13.04
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.69
|13.27
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Jan. 11, 2021
Morgan Martin
