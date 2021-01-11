LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.77 13.47 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.82 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.76 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.91 13.56 
United Farmers Red Oak4.72 13.28 
United Farmers Creston 4.74 13.18 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.83 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.81 13.22 
Gavilon/Creston4.74 13.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.76 13.32 
Green Plains Essex4.77 13.18 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.62 13.16 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.86 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.56 13.15 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.92 13.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.84 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.79-4.86 13.48-13.54 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.52 
Poet Energy, Corning4.74 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.76 13.26 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.57 13.04 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.69 13.27 

