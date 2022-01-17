LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.94 13.70 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.98  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.83 13.50 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.06 13.90 
United Farmers Red Oak5.78 13.30 
United Farmers Creston 5.76 13.15 
United Farmers Essex 5.74 13.25 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.87 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.75 13.40 
Gavilon/Creston5.73 13.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.86 13.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.82 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.66 13.44 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.95 13.52 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.91 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.95-5.9812.94-13.64 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.64 
Poet Energy, Corning5.68 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.83 13.40 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.58 13.15 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.72 13.25 

