|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.94
|13.70
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.98
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.83
|13.50
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.06
|13.90
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.78
|13.30
|United Farmers Creston
|5.76
|13.15
|United Farmers Essex
|5.74
|13.25
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.87
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.75
|13.40
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.73
|13.30
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.86
|13.45
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.82
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.66
|13.44
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.95
|13.52
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.91
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.95-5.98
|12.94-13.64
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.64
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.68
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.83
|13.40
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.58
|13.15
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.72
|13.25
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Jan. 17, 2022
Morgan Martin
