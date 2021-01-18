LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.11 13.92 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.17 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.12 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.19 13.97 
United Farmers Red Oak5.06 13.72 
United Farmers Creston 5.05 13.62 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.08 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.07 13.72 
Gavilon/Creston5.05 13.77 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.09 13.77 
Green Plains Essex5.03 13.71 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.92 13.61 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.92 13.50 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.31 14.16 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.14 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.06-5.16 13.86-13.96 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.96 
Poet Energy, Corning5.13 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.11 13.72 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.82 13.50 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.99 13.71 

