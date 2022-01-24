LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.19 13.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.23  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.11 13.78 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.23 14.23 
United Farmers Red Oak6.04 13.63 
United Farmers Creston 6.01 13.48 
United Farmers Essex 5.99 13.58 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.20 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.98 13.68 
Gavilon/Creston5.96 13.63 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.09 13.78 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.07 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.91 13.83 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.15 13.94 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.16 XXX
Omaha/Co. BluffsXXX 14.04 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.93 
Poet Energy, Corning

5.91 

XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.11 13.73 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.88 13.48 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.97 13.58 

