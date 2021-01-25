LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.91 13.21 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.97 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.92 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.96 13.26 
United Farmers Red Oak4.87 12.99 
United Farmers Creston 4.87 12.89 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.79 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.88 13.01 
Gavilon/Creston4.86 13.06 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.90 13.06 
Green Plains Essex4.83 12.97 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.72 12.87 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.93 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.72 12.84 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.11 13.43 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.92 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.75-4.85 12.81-12.91 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.23 
Poet Energy, Corning4.93 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.91 13.03 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.62 12.77
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.79 12.98 

