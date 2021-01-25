|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.91
|13.21
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.97
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.92
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.96
|13.26
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.87
|12.99
|United Farmers Creston
|4.87
|12.89
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.79
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.88
|13.01
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.86
|13.06
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.90
|13.06
|Green Plains Essex
|4.83
|12.97
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.72
|12.87
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.93
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.72
|12.84
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.11
|13.43
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.92
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.75-4.85
|12.81-12.91
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.23
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.93
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.91
|13.03
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.62
|12.77
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.79
|12.98
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Jan. 25, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Accident near Shen takes school staffer's life
- Clarinda woman charged with criminal investigation
- Jeanette Carson, 46, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Council Bluffs woman booked in Shen motel disturbance
- Texas man nabbed in Shen, Page County drug bust
- Fremont Co. man charged with domestic assault, child endangerment
- Red Oak man charged in vandalism incident
- Fremont County suspect nabbed in Red Oak
- Davis appeal for post conviction relief denied by state court
- Chicago man arrested for alleged dog killing in Fremont County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28