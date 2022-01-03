LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.91 13.45 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.90  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.76 13.36 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.09 13.65 
United Farmers Red Oak5.64 13.34 
United Farmers Creston 5.65 13.16 
United Farmers Essex 5.64 13.29 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.89 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.67 13.24 
Gavilon/Creston5.72 13.21 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.78 13.31 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.84 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.59 13.30 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.94 13.24 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.89 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.97 12.82-13.43 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.60 
Poet Energy, Corning5.69 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.76 13.25 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.51 13.01 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.65 13.10 

