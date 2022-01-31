LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.19 14.80 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.24  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.14 14.56 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.36 15.02 
United Farmers Red Oak6.08 14.51 
United Farmers Creston 6.01 14.31 
United Farmers Essex 6.02 14.46 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.21 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.03 14.56 
Gavilon/Creston6.01 14.41 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.12 14.66 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.12 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.96 14.67 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.36 14.45 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.18 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.36-6.38 14.45-14.60 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.80 
Poet Energy, Corning6.01 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.14 14.40 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.93 14.36 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.00 14.40 

