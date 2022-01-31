|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.19
|14.80
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.24
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.14
|14.56
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.36
|15.02
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.08
|14.51
|United Farmers Creston
|6.01
|14.31
|United Farmers Essex
|6.02
|14.46
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.21
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.03
|14.56
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.01
|14.41
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.12
|14.66
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.12
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.96
|14.67
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.36
|14.45
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.18
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.36-6.38
|14.45-14.60
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.80
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.01
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.14
|14.40
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.93
|14.36
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.00
|14.40
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Jan. 31, 2022
Morgan Martin
