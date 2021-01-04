|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.70
|12.86
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.78
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.68
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.90
|12.98
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.67
|12.98
|United Farmers Creston
|4.67
|12.58
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.69
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.74
|12.67
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.67
|12.73
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.71
|12.73
|Green Plains Essex
|4.69
|12.58
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.54
|12.57
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.81
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.50
|12.66
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.83
|13.13
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.80
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.80
|12.91
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.93
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.66
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.74
|12.71
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.49
|12.44
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.63
|12.68
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Jan. 4, 2021
Morgan Martin
