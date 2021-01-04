LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.70 12.86 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.78 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.68 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.90 12.98 
United Farmers Red Oak4.67 12.98 
United Farmers Creston 4.67 12.58 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.69 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.74 12.67 
Gavilon/Creston4.67 12.73 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.71 12.73 
Green Plains Essex4.69 12.58 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.54 12.57 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.81 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.50 12.66 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.83 13.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.80 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.80 12.91 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.93 
Poet Energy, Corning4.66 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.74 12.71 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.49 12.44 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.63 12.68 

