LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.12 5.76 15.50 13.45 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.37 5.86 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.09 5.76 15.10 13.30 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.12 5.71 15.00 13.10 
United Farmers Creston 7.255.6814.85 13.05 
United Farmers Essex 7.02 5.69 14.90 13.05 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.11 6.21 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.17 5.70 14.82 13.08 
Gavilon/Creston7.27 5.80 14.87 13.15 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.27 5.78 15.07 13.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.37 5.81 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.92 5.50 15.07 13.04
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.19 5.79 14.67 13.05 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.32 5.86 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.2013.50 
Poet Energy, Corning7.12 5.89 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.12 5.77 14.80 13.10 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.87 5.53 15.07 13.02 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.04 5.69 14.88 13.12 

