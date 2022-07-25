LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.75 5.49 14.63 13.11 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.95 5.59 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.77 5.49 14.26 12.96 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.95 5.69 14.81 13.31 
United Farmers Red Oak6.75 5.44 14.26 12.76 
United Farmers Creston 6.88 5.41 14.11 12.71 
United Farmers Essex 6.65 5.42 14.16 12.71 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.74 5.96 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.79 5.42 14.52 12.72 
Gavilon/Creston6.79 5.52 13.84 12.79 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.89 5.50 14.37 12.94 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.05 5.54 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.60 5.23 14.83 12.70 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.69 5.39 13.91 12.79 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.95 5.59 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.56 13.16 
Poet Energy, Corning6.80 5.62 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.80 5.50 14.16 12.76 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.50 5.26 14.06 12.68 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.72 5.42 14.06 12.78 

