|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.75
|5.49
|14.63
|13.11
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.95
|5.59
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.77
|5.49
|14.26
|12.96
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.95
|5.69
|14.81
|13.31
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.75
|5.44
|14.26
|12.76
|United Farmers Creston
|6.88
|5.41
|14.11
|12.71
|United Farmers Essex
|6.65
|5.42
|14.16
|12.71
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.74
|5.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.79
|5.42
|14.52
|12.72
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.79
|5.52
|13.84
|12.79
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.89
|5.50
|14.37
|12.94
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.05
|5.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.60
|5.23
|14.83
|12.70
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.69
|5.39
|13.91
|12.79
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.95
|5.59
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.56
|13.16
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.80
|5.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.80
|5.50
|14.16
|12.76
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.50
|5.26
|14.06
|12.68
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.72
|5.42
|14.06
|12.78
Cash Grain Bids Mon. July 25, 2022
Morgan Martin
