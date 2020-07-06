LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.32 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.69
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.31 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.19 8.44
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.15 8.44
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  N/A N/A
 Gavilon/Creston 3.22 8.68
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.24 8.57
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.20 8.54
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.30 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.10 8.54
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.12 8.49
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.25 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.48 8.86
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.27-3.32 8.67-8.69
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.24 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.24 8.43
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.39 8.66
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.16 8.44
 United Farmers/Creston 3.21 8.49
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.28 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.15 8.38