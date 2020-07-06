|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.32
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.69
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.31
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.19
|8.44
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.15
|8.44
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|N/A
|N/A
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.22
|8.68
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.24
|8.57
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.20
|8.54
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.30
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.10
|8.54
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.12
|8.49
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.25
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.48
|8.86
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.27-3.32
|8.67-8.69
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.24
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.24
|8.43
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.39
|8.66
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.16
|8.44
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.21
|8.49
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.28
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.15
|8.38
