LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.07 6.87 16.78 14.99 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.16 6.97 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.99 6.78 16.58 14.84 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.24 7.06 17.03 15.09 
United Farmers Red Oak7.89 6.72 16.48 14.59 
United Farmers Creston 7.92 6.69 16.18 14.54 
United Farmers Essex 7.79 6.72 16.38 14.54 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.97 7.01 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.94 6.77 16.37 14.57 
Gavilon/Creston7.94 6.87 16.22 14.67 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.95 6.87 16.62 14.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.04 6.92 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.37 6.61 16.62 14.57 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.15 6.96 16.92 15.31 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.11 6.97 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.77 15.03 
Poet Energy, Corning7.94 6.96 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock9.74 6.87 16.38 14.64 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.74 6.67 16.28 14.62 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.84 6.80 16.45 14.66 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.