|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.07
|6.87
|16.78
|14.99
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.16
|6.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.99
|6.78
|16.58
|14.84
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.24
|7.06
|17.03
|15.09
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.89
|6.72
|16.48
|14.59
|United Farmers Creston
|7.92
|6.69
|16.18
|14.54
|United Farmers Essex
|7.79
|6.72
|16.38
|14.54
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.97
|7.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.94
|6.77
|16.37
|14.57
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.94
|6.87
|16.22
|14.67
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.95
|6.87
|16.62
|14.82
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|8.04
|6.92
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.37
|6.61
|16.62
|14.57
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.15
|6.96
|16.92
|15.31
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.11
|6.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.77
|15.03
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.94
|6.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|9.74
|6.87
|16.38
|14.64
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.74
|6.67
|16.28
|14.62
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.84
|6.80
|16.45
|14.66
Cash Grain Bids Mon. June 13, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspects booked following Council Bluffs pursuit
- Lincoln woman booked on multiple charges
- Shambaugh woman booked on Mills County warrant
- Maher wins Page County supervisors race...maybe
- Shenandoah woman booked for assault
- Pastor Fred W. Bryson, 71 of Shenandoah
- Glenwood police reports 3 Wednesday arrests
- Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner
- Missouri woman arrested in Sidney
- Maher celebrates supervisor's race victory
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15