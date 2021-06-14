|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.66
|5.51
|14.69
|13.45
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.66
|5.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.59
|5.49
|XXX
|13.35
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.84
|5.63
|14.86
|13.70
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.59
|5.44
|14.72
|13.35
|United Farmers Creston
|6.56
|5.41
|14.62
|13.30
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.79
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.66
|5.50
|14.82
|13.33
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.59
|5.62
|14.72
|13.36
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.60
|5.52
|14.82
|13.38
|Green Plains Essex
|6.59
|5.41
|14.82
|13.20
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.56
|5.26
|14.62
|13.15
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.76
|5.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.85
|5.60
|15.04
|13.79
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.59
|5.81
|14.41
|13.95
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.67
|5.61
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.91-6.92
|XXX
|15.02-15.22
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.92
|13.55
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.69
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.64
|5.66
|14.72
|13.40
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.32
|5.30
|14.39
|13.23
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.60
|5.50
|14.70
|13.32
Cash Grain Bids Mon. June 14, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- KMAland departments battle Shen house fire
- OWI arrest in Shenandoah
- Shen accident leads to arrest
- Glenwood man nabbed on numerous charges
- Wesley Gene Young, 23, Oakland, Iowa
- Council Bluffs man nabbed in Shen
- Red Oak man arrested on contempt of court
- Shenandoah Woman arrested for false report
- Employee complaint form faces second Clarinda board reading
- Coin woman faces mischief charges
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17