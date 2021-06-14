LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.665.51 14.69 13.45 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.66 5.76 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.59 5.49 XXX13.35 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.84 5.63 14.86 13.70 
United Farmers Red Oak6.59 5.44 14.72 13.35 
United Farmers Creston 6.56 5.41 14.62 13.30 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.79 5.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.66 5.50 14.82 13.33 
Gavilon/Creston6.59 5.62 14.72 13.36 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.60 5.52 14.82 13.38 
Green Plains Essex6.59 5.41 14.82 13.20 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.56 5.26 14.62 13.15 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.76 5.58 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.85 5.60 15.04 13.79 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.59 5.81 14.41 13.95 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.67 5.61 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.91-6.92 XXX 15.02-15.22 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.92 13.55 
Poet Energy, Corning6.69 5.46 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.64 5.66 14.72 13.40 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.32 5.30 14.39 13.23 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.60 5.50 14.70 13.32 

