|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.22
|6.96
|16.67
|15.02
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.40
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|8.10
|6.81
|16.42
|14.63
|United Farmers Creston
|8.23
|6.78
|16.12
|14.58
|United Farmers Essex
|8.05
|6.81
|16.32
|14.58
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.21
|7.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|8.10
|6.88
|16.32
|14.63
|Gavilon/Creston
|8.10
|6.98
|16.17
|14.73
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|8.17
|6.98
|16.47
|14.88
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|8.25
|7.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.52
|6.71
|16.57
|14.61
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.30
|7.06
|16.47
|15.01
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.29
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.62
|15.07
|Poet Energy, Corning
|8.19
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|8.14
|6.97
|16.32
|14.67
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.90
|6.76
|16.22
|14.66
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|8.02
|6.89
|16.34
|14.70
Cash Grain Bids Mon. June 20, 2022
Morgan Martin
