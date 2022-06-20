LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.22 6.96 16.67 15.02 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.40 7.06 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak8.10
6.8116.42
14.63
United Farmers Creston 8.23 6.78 16.12 14.58 
United Farmers Essex 8.05 6.81 16.32 14.58 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.21 7.11 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah8.10 6.88 16.32 14.63 
Gavilon/Creston8.10 6.98 16.17 14.73 
Gavilon/Nebraska City8.17 6.98 16.47 14.88 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.25 7.01 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.52 6.71 16.57 14.61 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.30 7.06 16.47 15.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.29 7.06 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.62 15.07 
Poet Energy, Corning8.19 7.06 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock8.14 6.97 16.32 14.67 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.90 6.76 16.22 14.66
Heartland Co-op Randolph8.02 6.89 16.34 14.70 

