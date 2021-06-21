LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.54 5.27 14.15 12.69 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.52 5.52 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.41 5.25 XXX12.59 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.71 5.39 14.35 12.94 
United Farmers Red Oak6.46 5.20 13.95 12.59 
United Farmers Creston 6.38 5.17 13.85 12.54 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.64 5.57 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.59 5.28 14.26 12.61 
Gavilon/Creston6.61 5.28 14.16 12.65 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.42 5.30 14.11 12.66 
Green Plains Essex6.46 5.17 14.05 12.44 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.54 5.02 14.05 12.39 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.63 5.34 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.44 5.00 13.76 12.28 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.71 5.57 13.70 13.19 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.51 5.37 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 6/18/20216.45-6.62 XXX 13.75-14.16 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.20 12.79 
Poet Energy, Corning6.61 5.27 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.49 5.42 14.00 12.64 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.32 5.06 13.68 12.47 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.46 5.26 14.13 12.56 

