|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.54
|5.27
|14.15
|12.69
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.52
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.41
|5.25
|XXX
|12.59
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.71
|5.39
|14.35
|12.94
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.46
|5.20
|13.95
|12.59
|United Farmers Creston
|6.38
|5.17
|13.85
|12.54
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.64
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.59
|5.28
|14.26
|12.61
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.61
|5.28
|14.16
|12.65
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.42
|5.30
|14.11
|12.66
|Green Plains Essex
|6.46
|5.17
|14.05
|12.44
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.54
|5.02
|14.05
|12.39
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.63
|5.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.44
|5.00
|13.76
|12.28
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.71
|5.57
|13.70
|13.19
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.51
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs 6/18/2021
|6.45-6.62
|XXX
|13.75-14.16
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.20
|12.79
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.61
|5.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.49
|5.42
|14.00
|12.64
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.32
|5.06
|13.68
|12.47
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.46
|5.26
|14.13
|12.56
Cash Grain Bids Mon. June 21, 2021
Morgan Martin
Please log in to use this feature
