LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.79 6.18 15.79 13.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.97 6.28 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.76 6.18 15.55 13.83 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.51 6.03 15.50 13.58 
United Farmers Creston 7.546.00 15.20 13.53 
United Farmers Essex 7.46 6.03 15.40 13.53
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.85 6.63 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.69 

6.08 

15.40 13.58 
Gavilon/Creston7.74 6.18 15.10 13.68 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.61 6.18 15.55 13.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.84 6.23 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.12 5.93 15.85 13.56 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.93 6.49 15.46 13.87 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.92 6.28 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.69 14.02 
Poet Energy, Corning7.69 6.28 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.74 6.19 15.29 13.63 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.51 5.98 15.30 13.61 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.46 6.11 15.42 13.65 

