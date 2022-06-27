|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.79
|6.18
|15.79
|13.98
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.97
|6.28
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.76
|6.18
|15.55
|13.83
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.51
|6.03
|15.50
|13.58
|United Farmers Creston
|7.54
|6.00
|15.20
|13.53
|United Farmers Essex
|7.46
|6.03
|15.40
|13.53
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.85
|6.63
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.69
6.08
|15.40
|13.58
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.74
|6.18
|15.10
|13.68
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.61
|6.18
|15.55
|13.83
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.84
|6.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.12
|5.93
|15.85
|13.56
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.93
|6.49
|15.46
|13.87
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.92
|6.28
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.69
|14.02
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.69
|6.28
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.74
|6.19
|15.29
|13.63
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.51
|5.98
|15.30
|13.61
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.46
|6.11
|15.42
|13.65
Cash Grain Bids Mon. June 27, 2022
Morgan Martin
