|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.34
|5.17
|13.90
|12.71
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.32
|5.40
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.22
|5.13
|XXX
|12.52
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.47
|5.27
|14.00
|12.86
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.33
|5.10
|13.62
|12.53
|United Farmers Creston
|6.25
|5.07
|13.52
|12.48
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.50
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.39
|5.15
|13.75
|12.52
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.22
|5.28
|13.70
|12.47
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.26
|5.17
|13.75
|12.57
|Green Plains Essex
|6.33
|5.07
|13.47
|12.38
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.28
|4.92
|13.47
|12.33
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.50
|5.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.15
|4.80
|13.45
|12.33
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.58
|5.47
|13.36
|13.12
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.36
|5.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.05
|XXX
|13.22-13.52
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.86
|12.72
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.43
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.08
|4.89
|13.23
|12.15
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.05
|4.96
|13.35
|12.41
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.28
|5.16
|13.59
|12.53
Cash Grain Bids Mon. June 28, 2021
Morgan Martin
