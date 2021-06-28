LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.34 5.17 13.90 12.71 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.32 5.40 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.22 5.13 XXX12.52 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.47 5.27 14.00 12.86 
United Farmers Red Oak6.33 5.10 13.62 12.53 
United Farmers Creston 6.25 5.07 13.52 12.48 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.50 5.47 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.39 5.15 13.75 12.52 
Gavilon/Creston6.22 5.28 13.70 12.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.26 5.17 13.75 12.57 
Green Plains Essex6.33 5.07 13.47 12.38 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.28 4.92 13.47 12.33 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.50 5.24 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.15 4.80 13.45 12.33 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.58 5.47 13.36 13.12 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.36 5.27 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.05 XXX 13.22-13.52 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.86 12.72 
Poet Energy, Corning6.43 5.17 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.08 4.89 13.23 12.15 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.05 4.96 13.35 12.41 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.28 5.16 13.59 12.53 

