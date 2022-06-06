LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.77 6.67 16.86 14.93 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.83 6.78 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.68 6.68 16.66 14.84 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.926.87 17.21 15.08 
United Farmers Red Oak7.51 6.53 16.56 14.59 
United Farmers Creston 7.56 6.50 16.26 14.54 
United Farmers Essex 7.29 6.53 16.46 14.54 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.67 6.82 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.43 6.53 16.74 14.59 
Gavilon/Creston7.53 6.68 16.31 14.69 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.61 6.68 16.79 14.84 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.58 6.73 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.10 6.42 16.65 14.57 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.62 6.65 16.64 14.90 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.73 6.78 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.85 15.03 
Poet Energy, Corning7.58 6.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.47 6.68 16.46 14.63 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.40 6.48 16.26 14.62 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.45 6.61 16.48 14.64 

