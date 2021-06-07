LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.89 5.73 15.50 13.90 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.94 5.98 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.86 5.71 XXX13.80 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.09 5.85 15.62 14.15 
United Farmers Red Oak6.84 5.66 15.60 13.80 
United Farmers Creston 6.86 5.63 15.50 13.75 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.09 5.73 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.87 5.72 15.73 13.83 
Gavilon/Creston6.87 5.82 15.73 13.84 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.88 5.75 15.70 13.85 
Green Plains Essex6.79 5.63 15.70 13.65 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.84 5.48 15.50 13.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.96 5.80 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.18 5.68 16.09 14.13 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.79 6.02 15.22 14.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.94 5.83 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.02-7.03 XXX 15.57-16.03 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.80 14.00 
Poet Energy, Corning6.89 5.63 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.94 5.88 15.65 13.85 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.52 5.52 15.20 13.68 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.80 5.72 15.58 13.77 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.