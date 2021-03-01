LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.28 13.82 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.25 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.24 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.30 13.96 
United Farmers Red Oak5.19 13.61 
United Farmers Creston 5.18 13.51 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.17 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.18 13.54 
Gavilon/Creston5.20 13.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.21 13.64 
Green Plains Essex5.19 13.61 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.14 13.61 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.26 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.20 13.62 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.38 13.91 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.24 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.35-5.40 13.85-14.04 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.91 
Poet Energy, Corning5.22 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.25 13.52 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.96 13.40 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.13 13.51 

