|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.18
|6.17
|16.37
|14.36
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.17
|6.28
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.94
|6.18
|16.17
|14.26
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.38
|6.37
|16.62
|14.51
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.04
|6.03
|16.07
|14.01
|United Farmers Creston
|7.06
|6.00
|15.82
|13.96
|United Farmers Essex
|7.02
|6.03
|16.02
|13.96
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.08
|6.15
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.03
|6.08
|16.01
|14.06
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.08
|XXX
|16.01
|14.16
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.08
|6.15
|16.21
|14.31
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.04
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.83
|5.87
|15.95
|14.03
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.14
|6.30
|16.13
|14.51
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.98
|6.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.41
|14.46
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.18
|6.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.93
|6.18
|16.02
|14.11
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.86
|5.98
|15.92
|14.09
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.85
|6.11
|15.87
|14.06
Cash Grain Bids Mon. March 14, 2022
Morgan Martin
