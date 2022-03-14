LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.18 6.17 16.37 14.36 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.17 6.28 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.94 6.18 16.17 14.26 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.38 6.37 16.62 14.51 
United Farmers Red Oak7.04 6.03 16.07 14.01 
United Farmers Creston 7.06 6.00 15.82 13.96 
United Farmers Essex 7.02 6.03 16.02 13.96 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.08 6.15 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.03 6.08 16.01 14.06 
Gavilon/Creston7.08 XXX 16.01 14.16 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.08 6.15  16.21 14.31 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.04 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.83 5.87 15.95 14.03 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.14 6.30 16.13 14.51 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.98 6.23 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.41 14.46 
Poet Energy, Corning7.18 6.20 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.93 6.18 16.02 14.11 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.86 5.98 15.92 14.09 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.85 6.11 15.87 14.06 

