|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.28
|6.29
|16.67
|14.50
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.34
|6.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.10
|6.29
|16.42
|14.35
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.53
|6.49
|16.87
|14.60
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.13
|6.14
|16.32
|14.10
|United Farmers Creston
|7.08
|6.11
|16.07
|14.05
|United Farmers Essex
|7.06
|6.14
|16.27
|14.05
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.09
|6.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.91
|6.18
|16.23
|14.15
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.16
|XXX
|16.11
|14.25
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.16
|6.26
|16.41
|14.40
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.08
|6.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.93
|5.99
|16.21
|14.12
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.03
|6.21
|16.08
|14.27
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.06
|6.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.67
|14.55
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.28
|6.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.03
|6.30
|16.27
|14.20
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.95
|6.09
|16.17
|14.18
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.99
|6.22
|16.14
|14.15
Cash Grain Bids Mon. March 21, 2022
Morgan Martin
