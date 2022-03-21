LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.28 6.29 16.67 14.50 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.34 6.39 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.10 6.29 16.42 14.35 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.53 6.49 16.87 14.60 
United Farmers Red Oak7.13 6.14 16.32 14.10 
United Farmers Creston 7.08 6.11 16.07 14.05 
United Farmers Essex 7.06 6.14 16.27 14.05 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.09 6.27 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.91 6.18 16.23 14.15 
Gavilon/Creston7.16 XXX 16.11 14.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.16 6.26 16.41 14.40 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.08 6.34 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.93 5.99 16.21 14.12 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.03 6.21 16.08 14.27 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.06 6.34 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.67 14.55 
Poet Energy, Corning7.28 6.32 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.03 6.30 16.27 14.20 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.95 6.09 16.17 14.18 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.99 6.22 16.14 14.15 

